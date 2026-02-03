Short Interest in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Expands By 27.0%

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,763 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 32,892 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,556 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,556 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Genesis Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.61. 624,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,774. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

