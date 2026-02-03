Short Interest in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Grows By 28.2%

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,464,227 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 63,547,370 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,607,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 37.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 37.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,607,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 42,887,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,673,520. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, industrials, and oil and gas companies.

