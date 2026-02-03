WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Short Interest Up 37.1% in January

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,702 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 49,373 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,991 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 130,991 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:NTSX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.03. WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,378,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 941,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 493,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 479,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after buying an additional 42,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 36.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 50,353 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

