First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV) Short Interest Up 39.9% in January

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,971 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 9,985 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 78,011 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGOV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

