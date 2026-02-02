Short Interest in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Decreases By 25.9%

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,837 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 37,544 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBAW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $233.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.55. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBAW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 203.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 89.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 387,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (DBAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from developed and emerging markets, excluding the US. The fund hedges out its exposure to the underlying currencies, relative to the USD. DBAW was launched on Jan 23, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

