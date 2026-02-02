iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Short Interest Up 25.7% in January

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 84,081 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,491 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,491 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EIRL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $76.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIRL. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 138.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

