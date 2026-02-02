Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) vs. KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Head-To-Head Survey

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Tuya has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 1 1 0 2.50 KORE Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tuya and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tuya currently has a consensus price target of $3.61, indicating a potential upside of 72.32%. KORE Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.16%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than KORE Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuya and KORE Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $298.62 million 3.80 $5.00 million $0.08 26.19 KORE Group $286.09 million 0.30 -$146.08 million ($3.58) -1.38

Tuya has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tuya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya 15.14% 4.84% 4.35% KORE Group -24.51% N/A -15.92%

Summary

Tuya beats KORE Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers cloud-based software value-added services that provides end users with smart features, such as cloud storage; and Cube Smart Private Cloud Solution which enables conglomerates to build their own autonomous and controllable IoT platforms; and could-based services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company provides smart solutions for IoT devices that integrates software capabilities; and enables developers to activate an IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners, and end users to engage and communicate through a range of smart devices, as well as sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, renewable energy, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

