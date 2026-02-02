Financial Contrast: Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 7.72% 8.54% 6.71% Marvell Technology 31.75% 13.15% 8.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 3 0 0 2.00 Marvell Technology 0 12 22 3 2.76

Marvell Technology has a consensus target price of $115.09, suggesting a potential upside of 46.49%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $20.50 million 3.21 $1.27 million $0.10 41.90 Marvell Technology $5.77 billion 11.55 -$885.00 million $2.85 27.57

Sono-Tek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats Sono-Tek on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; and custom application specific integrated circuits. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

