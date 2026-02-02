Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) & Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Head-To-Head Survey

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A 28.01% 27.23% Alamos Gold 33.46% 12.36% 8.33%

Risk and Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alamos Gold 0 1 9 3 3.15

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Minco Capital and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.45%. Given Alamos Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and Alamos Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A -$290,000.00 $0.02 4.34 Alamos Gold $1.35 billion 11.45 $284.30 million $1.28 28.70

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Minco Capital on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada. The company also holds interest in the Quartz Mountain project located in the Oregon United states. Alamos Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

