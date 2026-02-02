Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Premier Foods PLC. (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $13.25. Premier Foods shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 3,455 shares traded.

Premier Foods Stock Up 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc is a United Kingdom–based manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods, specializing in cooking sauces, prepared meals, desserts and sweet treats. The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of pantry staples, offering convenient solutions for everyday cooking and snacking occasions. Premier Foods operates production facilities across the UK, supplying both grocery retail and foodservice channels.

Its marquee brands include Bisto gravies, Sharwood’s Asian cooking sauces, Mr.

