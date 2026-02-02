CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.71 and last traded at C$14.69, with a volume of 339753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.92.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 3.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of C$623.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony Michael Aulicino acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,858.65. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,222,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,409,365.99. This represents a 0.37% increase in their position. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.09 per share, with a total value of C$495,723.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 825,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,160,129.29. This represents a 5.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have bought 54,245 shares of company stock valued at $600,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.