Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Shares Up 10% – What’s Next?

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 70,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 136,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Up 12.9%

The firm has a market cap of C$125.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.02 million during the quarter. Charlotte’s Web had a negative net margin of 66.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. will post 0.0028902 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlottes Web Holdings Inc is engaged in the production and distribution of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. Its product categories include ingestible products (tinctures, capsules, and gummies), topicals, and pet products. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce website, third-party e-commerce websites, select distributors, health practitioners, and a variety of brick and mortar specialty retailers.

