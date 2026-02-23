Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 482.50 and last traded at GBX 442.60, with a volume of 7220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448.80.

Specifically, insider Gary Guidry purchased 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 561 per share, for a total transaction of £4,269.21.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

