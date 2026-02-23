Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.22.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.58. 708,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,514. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,707,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 72.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 536,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 224,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.3% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 81,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

