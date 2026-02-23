JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

ST has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.57. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.03 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,421.20. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

