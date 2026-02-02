Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading 8.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.19 and last traded at $133.1820. Approximately 145,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 170,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price target on Kaiser Aluminum and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.46. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

In related news, EVP Blain Tiffany sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $812,971.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,748. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi?fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high?value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

