Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW) Short Interest Update

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,058 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 14,517 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Mobix Labs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MOBXW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 61,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,379. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Mobix Labs has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.24.
Mobix Labs Company Profile
