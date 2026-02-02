Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW) Short Interest Update

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,058 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 14,517 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mobix Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOBXW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 61,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,379. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Mobix Labs has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Get Mobix Labs alerts:

Mobix Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.