CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $88.52 and last traded at $88.94. Approximately 19,234,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 29,396,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.19.

Specifically, insider Jeff Baker sold 5,143 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total transaction of $533,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,969.12. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,456 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,796,323 shares in the company, valued at $614,873,943.84. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Melius Research set a $140.00 price target on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Nvidia doubled down on CoreWeave with a large equity stake, reinforcing CoreWeave's role as a key AI infrastructure partner and supporting the company's ability to convert backlog into revenue.

Analyst and media coverage highlights CoreWeave's rapid revenue growth (recent quarter topped $1B and showed strong year-over-year gains), which underpins a bullish narrative for longer-term demand for its neocloud AI services.

Multiple law firms are actively soliciting potential lead plaintiffs and reminding investors of a March 13, 2026 deadline to file motions — a procedural development that increases litigation attention but does not, by itself, determine outcome or damages.

A cluster of class-action complaints and shareholder alerts alleges CoreWeave misled investors about its ability to scale AI infrastructure and concealing data-center delays or infrastructure risks — these allegations increase legal, financial and reputational risk and are the primary near-term driver of selling pressure.

Insider selling (including documented January sales and specific executive dispositions) and recent filings urging investors to step forward are adding to near-term supply and investor caution, limiting upside despite institutional interest.

CoreWeave Trading Down 4.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 55,329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,889 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,199,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at about $273,700,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

