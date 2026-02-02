Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 59.6% in January

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,411,115 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 1,510,457 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,999,294 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,999,294 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 28.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 773,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 123,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchyra Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.