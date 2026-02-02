Waste Management (NYSE:WM) SVP Tara Hemmer Sells 690 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Tara Hemmer sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $151,599.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,397,636.56. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.48. 909,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Waste Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Multiple brokerages raised price targets on WM, with new targets reported in the $235–$270 range, signaling analyst confidence in the company's outlook and providing upside support for the stock.

Q4 earnings-call takeaways emphasized strong cash flow, solid margins and growth in renewable natural gas (RNG) initiatives — items that support long-term revenue quality and margin expansion.

Marketing / brand exposure: the WM Phoenix Open Pro?Am drew high?profile attendees, a one?off PR benefit that can aid brand recognition but is unlikely to move fundamentals.

Significant insider selling disclosed: on Jan. 30 multiple senior executives (CFO, COO, several SVPs/VPs and the CAO/EVP) sold shares in lots generally between ~157–690 shares each, modestly reducing their holdings. Clustered insider sales can create short?term negative sentiment even if routine (diversification or planned sales).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $1,064,206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,206,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,728 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 15,782.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,603 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,897,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Waste Management by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,494,000 after acquiring an additional 939,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

