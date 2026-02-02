Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 21,227 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical volume of 14,995 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.16. 10,065,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,278,056. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.