iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2026

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,166 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 42,208 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,623 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMXF traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.23. 12,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $681.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $2.5043 dividend. This represents a yield of 672.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

