Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 169898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAI. Wall Street Zen raised Caris Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on Caris Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Caris Life Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Caris Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAI

Caris Life Sciences Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Caris Life Sciences

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80.

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Power sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,654,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 99,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,597.18. This trade represents a 38.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caris Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $14,655,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Caris Life Sciences by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter.

Caris Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CAI) is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.

Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caris Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caris Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.