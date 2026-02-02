GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 241870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoodRx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $775.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $196.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.17 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 156,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 54,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $370,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

