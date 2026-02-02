United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.88. United States Antimony shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 5,512,930 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UAMY shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United States Antimony from $8.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Antimony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

United States Antimony Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.50 and a beta of 0.10.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Antimony Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single?mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

