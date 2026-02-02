Invesco KBW Bank ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,083 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 734% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,209 call options.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
Shares of KBWB stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.35. 745,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $88.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4442 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
