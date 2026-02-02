Invesco KBW Bank ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,083 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 734% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,209 call options.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.35. 745,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $88.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4442 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 93,891 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.