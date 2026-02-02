First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 79,977 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 96,339 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 872,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 360,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,413. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 497.2% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

