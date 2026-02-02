First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 79,977 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 96,339 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 872,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 360,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,413. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
