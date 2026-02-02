ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Short Interest Up 58.3% in January

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,645 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 2,934 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

ONLN traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,078. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Online Retail ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

