Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 1203549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$552.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the USA . Its projects include the Black Pine project and Goldstrike project.

