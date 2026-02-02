National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.22 and last traded at $146.9850, with a volume of 11641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.11.
The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.80.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 6.75%.The firm had revenue of $382.66 million during the quarter.
National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.
Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.
