Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 156580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Kennametal Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $497.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Kennametal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 80.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

See Also

