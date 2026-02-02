XPO (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.57 and last traded at $156.11, with a volume of 434279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on XPO from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.44.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of XPO by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in XPO by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 24,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.