Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $820.00 to $818.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $784.68.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.15 on Monday, reaching $751.60. 85,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,160. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $758.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 99,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after buying an additional 43,775 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.