Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

GNTX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Gentex Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 414,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,343. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. Gentex has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Gentex had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $644.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Gentex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company’s primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

