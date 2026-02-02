Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636,769 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,402,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,389,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $74.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

