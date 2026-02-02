AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on AvePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.30 price target on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,005. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.55%.The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.72 million. On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 32,002 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $437,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 14,948,666 shares in the company, valued at $204,198,777.56. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,870. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 6,801.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 302,577 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,019,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 353,089 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AvePoint by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,908,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 786,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in AvePoint by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 163,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,994 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

