Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNW) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,082 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 36,749 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Surrozen Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRZNW opened at $0.02 on Monday. Surrozen has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in South San Francisco, California, focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that harness the Wnt signaling pathway. The company employs a proprietary “surrogate agonist” platform to engineer bispecific antibodies that mimic natural Wnt ligands by concurrently engaging Frizzled receptors and LRP5/6 co-receptors. This approach is designed to promote tissue regeneration and modulate cellular pathways implicated in fibrosis and oncology.

Surrozen’s lead program is advancing in fibrotic disease, where restoring proper Wnt signaling may support the repair of damaged tissues in conditions such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

