Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Declines By 19.7%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,466 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 35,432 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,316 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,316 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 2.06% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SNOA stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.65. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on SNOA

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty dermatology company focused on developing and commercializing topical prescription and over-the-counter products for inflammatory and infectious skin conditions. Publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol SNOA, the company concentrates its efforts on areas such as acne, rosacea, dermatitis and wound care, aiming to provide physicians and patients with innovative treatment options.

At the heart of Sonoma’s technology platform lies its proprietary Triphasic drug delivery system, which enables the timed release of active ingredients through three distinct gel phases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.