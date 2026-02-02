Guerra Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

Guerra Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,897 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,903,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 933,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

