Gimbal Financial Takes $17.59 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,136,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,588,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 1,073,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 479,600 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 63,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.1282 dividend. This represents a yield of 157.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers. The Fund operates in a range of sectors, which include electric utilities, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, independent power producers and energy traders, commercial services and supplies, and electrical equipment.

