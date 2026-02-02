Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $171.60 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,424 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $171,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $120.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $126.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

