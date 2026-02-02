Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes $5.08 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 109,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $72.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

