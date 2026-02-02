Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,059 shares during the period. StoneX Group accounts for about 1.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $23,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in StoneX Group by 129.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $112.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.44. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 2,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $191,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,561. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Radziwill acquired 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,880,211. This represents a 0.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,854 shares of company stock valued at $556,470. 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNEX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.