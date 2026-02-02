Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,495,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,243 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $435,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $184.85 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $187.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

