Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 706,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,731 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $74,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $158,090,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,716 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after acquiring an additional 220,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 319,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $106.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

