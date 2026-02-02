Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,908 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,163,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,350,000 after buying an additional 652,134 shares during the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,139,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 994,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,940,000 after acquiring an additional 432,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,360,000 after acquiring an additional 422,198 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $343.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $349.08.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.