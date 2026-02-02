Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $187.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.The company had revenue of $36.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.3% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 739.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

