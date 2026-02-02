Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.
Verizon Communications Stock Up 11.8%
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.The company had revenue of $36.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.3% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 739.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications
Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped expectations and drove an immediate rally after the report — investors focused on the beat and company guidance. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Up 11.8% After Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Management unveiled cost-cutting moves tied to the Frontier deal plus a $25 billion buyback, which supports EPS and shareholder returns — a clear catalyst for value-seeking investors. Verizon Resets Story With Frontier Deal Cost Cuts And $25b Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Verizon raised its quarterly dividend to $0.7075 (a 2.5% bump), yielding roughly 6.4% — a strong signal to income investors and one reason dividend-focused funds may be buying. (Ex-dividend: Apr 10; payable May 1.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Options activity is unusually high, reflecting speculative trading and hedging around the recent news flow; that can amplify intraday moves but isn’t a new fundamental. Verizon Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VZ)
- Neutral Sentiment: Verizon is being highlighted in dividend-income screens and roundup stories, which can attract longer-term yield investors but has limited immediate impact versus corporate actions. Passive Income Investors Will Love These Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Management acknowledged pricing changes and discounts cost the company customers; coverage reports say roughly 2.25M customers were lost to higher pricing — a meaningful wake-up on churn and long-term growth risk. Verizon’s CEO just admitted its price cuts cost the company customers Verizon’s CEO Just Admitted Its Pricing Strategy Cost the Company 2.25 Million Customers
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts argue the planned buyback and cost cuts won’t be enough to address secular growth issues — suggesting upside may be limited without clearer subscriber and revenue momentum. Verizon Needs More Than A Stock Buyback
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.
The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.
