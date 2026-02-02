Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 9,599 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.06% of Zoom Communications worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 181.7% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In related news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $728,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,212.28. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $1,009,866.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,367 shares of company stock worth $20,681,080. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $97.58.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research raised Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

