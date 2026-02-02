Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 838.0% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 18.9%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

