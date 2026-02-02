Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823,194 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $1,584,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 260,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 223.6% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dynatrace by 22.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.41.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,034.75. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,612.20. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,424. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

